World Indonesia, China sign deal for alumina refinery Indonesia and China have signed a 695 million USD contract to build Mempawah alumina refinery in West Kalimantan province, the first deal between the two nations this year.

World Philippines cracks down on evacuation as volcano recharges Philippine authorities on January 20 ordered a crackdown on visits to the danger zone around Taal volcano as scientists warned it could be "recharging" for a more powerful explosion.

World Indonesia prepares for ASEAN, G-20 meetings Indonesia is preparing for meetings of G-20 and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations which will be held in the country in 2023.