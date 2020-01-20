Vietnam attends Fullerton Forum in Singapore
Deputy Director of the Institute for Defence Strategy Maj. Gen. Nguyen Van Than speaks at the event (Photo: Straitstimes)
Singapore (VNA) – A Vietnamese delegation led by Deputy Director of the Institute for Defence Strategy Maj. Gen. Nguyen Van Than is attending the Fullerton Forum in Singapore from January 19-21.
With over 100 delegates from 25 countries taking part, the annual event is meant to prepare for the Shangri-La Dialogue, the Asia-Pacific's premier security summit, in Singapore.
Discussions are focusing on security issues of vital importance in the region, including challenges arising from missile proliferation and missile defence system, protection of maritime freedom and interests, policy implications of new technologies in conflicts.
In his opening speech on January 20, Senior Minister of State for Defence of Singapore Heng Chee How said multilateralism remains a useful tool to solve regional and global security challenges, despite an increasing tendency from some to push back against it.
There is a renewed sense among some major powers that their interests would be better met through unilateral or bilateral means, while the unequal outcomes of trade liberalisation have led many to perceive free trade as unjust, he said.
He said these cumulative pushbacks against multilateralism weaken collective resolve and ability to tackle global challenges together.
On the way ahead, Heng suggested multilateral institutions should be strengthened, including updating and renewing the rules and structures of multilateral institutions./.
