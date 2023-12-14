Vietnamese athletes participate in the Global Esport Games 2023. (Photo: vresa .org.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese team PUBG Mobile Viet Nam is competing in the Global Esports Games 2023 (GEG 2023) going on in Riyadh from December 14-15, according to the Vietnam Recreation and Electronic Sport Association (VRESA).

The GEG 2023 is a global, multi-title esports competition that showcases its energy through competitions and a dynamic celebration of esports culture and entertainment at the GEG Festival. It welcomes over 300 athletes from 55 countries and territories to compete at the highest level in four events of DOTA 2, Efootball, PUBG Mobile, and Streetfighter VI.

At the GEG 2022 held in Istanbul, the Vietnamese team bagged a gold medal in the PUBG Mobile event.

According to VRESA Secretary General Do Viet Hung, Vietnamese athletes participating in the GEG 2023 are mostly those to compete at PUBG Mobile event who have experiences competing in continental and world games.

The association believes that Vietnamese athletes will perform well and secure a gold medal for Vietnam./.