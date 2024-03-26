Politics NA Vice Chairman extends condolences over Moscow attack Vice National Assembly Chairman Nguyen Duc Hai came to the Russian Embassy in Hanoi on March 26 to pay homage to the deceased and offer condolences on the heavy casualties in the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall in the suburbs of Moscow on March 22 evening.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on March 26 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Full-time NA deputies convene fifth meeting in Hanoi The fifth meeting of full-time National Assembly (NA) deputies opened under the chair of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue in Hanoi on March 26.

Politics Foreign Minister meets US National Security Advisor, USAID Administrator Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son held a working session with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in Washington D.C. on March 25 as part of his US trip to co-chair the first annual dialogue between the foreign ministers of Vietnam and the US.