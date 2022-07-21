Vietnam attends Hong Kong Book Fair 2022
The Vietnamese Consulate General and Trade Office in Hong Kong (China) are running a Vietnamese space at the ongoing Hong Kong Book Fair 2022, which lasts from July 20 – 26.
(Photo: hkbookfair.hktdc.com)Hong Kong (VNA) – The Vietnamese Consulate General and Trade Office in Hong Kong (China) are running a Vietnamese space at the ongoing Hong Kong Book Fair 2022, which lasts from July 20 – 26.
The space features books, paintings, and items on Vietnamese culture. Among those on display are English and Chinese versions of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)’s Vietnam Pictorial.
Due to the COVID-19-induced quarantine measures in Hong Kong, foreign firms, including Vietnamese ones, cannot physically join more than 700 local units at the event.
Talking to a VNA correspondent here, Vietnamese Consul General Pham Binh Dam hoped Vietnamese companies and publishing houses can participate in the fair next year.
Vu Thi Thuy, a representative of the Vietnamese Trade Office, said over the years, Vietnamese stalls have received attention of many local readers in general. They showed interest in the country’s culture, history and cuisine.
The first Hong Kong Book Fair was held in 1990. It has become an annual major event with the number of visitors reaching new high every year. Its 32nd edition this year adopts the theme of “History and City Literature” with the tagline "Reading the World: Stories of Hong Kong"./.