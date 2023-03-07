Sci-Tech Tuyen Quang sets sights on developing nanocellulose production technology A Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in researching nanocellulose production technology was inked in the northern mountainous province of Tuyen Quang on February 28.

Sci-Tech Vietnam’s Government AI Readiness Index higher than global average Vietnam ranked 6th out of the 10 ASEAN member countries and 55th globally in the 2022 Government AI Readiness Index, up seven places compared to 2021, according to the index report released by the UK’s Oxford Insights.

Sci-Tech Efforts urged to find best technology for Vietnam Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung has called on the Vietnam-Germany Innovation Network (VGI) to further support the National Innovation Centre of Vietnam in developing strategies as well as finding the best and most suitable technologies for Vietnam.