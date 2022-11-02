The Vietnamese delegation at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Jakarta (VNA) – A Vietnamese delegation led by Col. Le Quang Tuyen, Deputy Director of the General Department of Defence Industry, attended the opening of the Indo Defence 2022 Expo & Forum, the largest event of its kind in Southeast Asia, in Jakarta on November 2.



The event gathered representatives of 905 companies from 60 countries worldwide.



Themed “Peace, prosperity, strong defense”, the expo is being held across three different venues in Jakarta, including Jiexpo Kemayoran in Central Jakarta, Pondok Dayung naval base in North Jakarta, and the south apron of the Halim Perdanakusuma airbase in East Jakarta. A total of 21 ministerial-level officials, armed forces commanders, and chiefs of staff from various countries attend the event.



The event will feature the sixth Indo Marine Expo & Forum and the seventh Indo Aerospace Expo & Forum co-hosted by the Indonesian Defence Ministry and PT Napindo Media Ashatama company. It is expected to draw about 30,000 visitors and 900 customers.



Tuyen said the Vietnamese delegation expects to learn about the latest defence technologies as well as preparations for events like the Vietnam Defence 2022 exhibition, scheduled for this December./.