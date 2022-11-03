The event, the largest of its kind in Southeast Asia, gathered representatives of 905 companies from 60 countries worldwide.

Themed “Peace, prosperity, strong defense”, the expo is being held across three different venues in Jakarta. A total of 21 ministerial-level officials, armed forces commanders, and chiefs of staff from various countries attend the event.

The event will feature the sixth Indo Marine Expo & Forum and the seventh Indo Aerospace Expo & Forum, co-hosted by the Indonesian Defence Ministry and PT Napindo Media Ashatama company. It is expected to draw about 30,000 visitors and 900 customers./.

VNA