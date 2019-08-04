At the opening ceremony of the International Army Games 2019 (Photo: VNA)

– A delegation of officers and soldiers from the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) are competing at the International Army Games 2019 that opened in Moscow on August 3.In his opening remarks, Russian Minister of Defence Sergei Shoigu said within two weeks, military experts from 39 countries will show off their talent at contests organised in ten countries.In a message sent to the event, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the Army Games has significantly contributed to developing international cooperation and enhancing partnerships to ensure security of countries, Asia and Europe and the world at large.The President described the event, which was first held in 2015, as a collective response to threats to global stability.During the Army Games 2019, more than 5,000 military athletes from 39 countries will compete in more than 30 categories held in host Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Iran, India, China, Kazakhstan, Mongolia and Uzbekistan.This is the second year Vietnam has sent a delegation to the event. Vietnam’s 125 officers and soldiers will participate in the categories of tank biathlon, safe route, safe environment, sniper frontier, military medical relay race, field kitchen, and emergency area which will take place in Russia, China, Belarus and Uzbekistan.Colonel Phan Hai Long, head of the Vietnamese tank group, said his team aims to exchange experience in training and tighten ties between armies of the participating countries as well as their tank forces in particular.According Colonel Pham Van Khao, head of the field kitchen group, said the Vietnamese pavilion attracted more than 400 visitors right on the opening day of the event.The Vietnamese delegation also took the occasion to promote the land, people and army at the Friendship House and take part in an art competition.Vietnam’s participation at the Army Games 2019 forms part of activities to mark the Vietnam-Russia and Russia-Vietnam Year (2019-2020), the 25th anniversary of signing the treaty on basic principles for the bilateral friendship (1994-2019) and the 70th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties (1950-2020).-VNA