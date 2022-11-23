Vietnam attends international seminar on East Sea in Moscow
The event touches upon disputes in the East Sea and the need to strengthen international cooperation. (Photo: VNA)Moscow (VNA) – A delegation of the Vietnam Lawyers Association (VLA) led by its Vice President and General Secretary Tran Cong Phan attended an international seminar on the East Sea held in Moscow, Russia, on November 22.
Co-organised by the International Association of Democratic Lawyers (IADL) and the “Way for Peace” International Fund of Russia, the event touched upon disputes in the East Sea and the need to strengthen international cooperation.
In its first part, the seminar provided updates on the latest developments in the East Sea, including legal, diplomatic and on-the-site moves in 2019-2021, policy adjustments regarding the East Sea by countries in and outside in the region, as well as relevant events and changes in the international environment.
During the second session, delegates looked into solutions to intensify trust building and promote the settlement of disputes in the East Sea on the basis of international law, especially the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), along with cooperation mechanisms in and outside the region to facilitate the settlement and prevent tensions from escalating.
Dr. Lai Thai Binh, Deputy Director of the East Sea Institute at the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam, told the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) that international cooperation plays a very important role in the East Sea issue.
Vietnam always pays attention to persistently addressing disputes, particularly those regarding its territorial sovereignty, safeguarding its territorial sovereignty, preserving an environment of peace and development, and ensuring political stability and social order, he said.
Binh stressed that at the time when big organisations like the UN are paying more heed to the East Sea issue, cooperation, both regionally and multilaterally, is significant to promoting development, stability and cooperation in the East Sea./.