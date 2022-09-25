Politics President arrives in Tokyo for late Japanese PM's funeral President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and a high-ranking Party and State delegation arrived in Tokyo on September 25 afternoon, beginning his trip to attend a state funeral for late Prime Minister Abe Shinzo from September 25-28.

Politics HCM City urged to step up fight against corruption A delegation of the Central Steering Committee for Corruption and Negative Phenomena Prevention and Control had a working session with the Standing Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee on September 24 over the handling of corruption cases.

Politics Party delegation makes working trip to Turkey A delegation from the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) led by Bui Thi Minh Hoai, Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and head of its Commission for Mass Mobilisation made a working trip to Turkey from September 20-24.

