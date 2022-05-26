Vietnam attends int’l conference on future of Asia
Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh is set to deliver a speech at the 27th International Conference on the Future of Asia (FOA 2022) that opened in Tokyo on May 26.
Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh. (Photo: VNA)Tokyo (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh is set to deliver a speech at the 27th International Conference on the Future of Asia (FOA 2022) that opened in Tokyo on May 26.
This year’s conference, held in both online and in-person forms, saw the attendance of leaders from Asian countries, including those from Southeast Asian nations such as Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen, Lao President Laos Thongloun Sisoulith, Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri bin Yaakob, Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong and Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha.
During the two-day conference, the political and economic leaders and scholars listen to views of Asian leaders on regional and international issues. Besides, panel discussions feature topics such as change the world from Asia, developing Asian business through cultural exchange, Russia-Ukraine conflict, and Asian security.
The Future of Asia is an international gathering where political, economic and academic leaders from the Asia-Pacific region offer their opinions frankly and freely on regional issues and the role of Asia in the world.
The event, held every year since 1995 by Nikkei Inc, was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is considered one of the most important global conferences in Asia./.