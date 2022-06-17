Politics Last working day in third session of 15th National Assembly The 15th National Assembly adopted a number of resolutions and passed laws on June 16, the last working day of the 15th legislature’s third session, before concluding the session.

Politics National Assembly’s third session wraps up The third session of the 15th National Assembly (NA) concluded in Hanoi on June 16 after 19 working days.

Politics Vietnamese FM attends Special ASEAN - India Foreign Ministers' Meeting Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son attended the Special ASEAN-India Foreign Ministers' Meeting (SAIFMM) in New Delhi on June 16 on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of ASEAN - India relations.

Politics Thua Thien - Hue boosts cooperation with Lao localities Cooperation and exchange activities across various fields between the central province of Thua Thien - Hue, and Sekong and Salavan provinces of Laos are gradually recovering after the COVID-19 pandemic, contributing to further strengthening the special friendship relationship between Vietnam and Laos.