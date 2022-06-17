Vietnam attends int’l defence-security exhibition in France
A Vietnamese delegation led by Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Van Nghia is attending the ongoing international land and air Defence and Security exhibition (Eurosatory 2022) in Paris at the invitation of the French Ministry of Armed Forces.
Eurosatory is one of the largest arms exhibitions in the world. This year’s event attracts 160 countries and leading defence firms across the world.
The Vietnamese Ministry of Defence has sent delegations to most of the exhibitions of this kind since 1998 in order to update new technologies, scientific and technical advances, equipment development trends of the armies other countries, and seek cooperation opportunities.
In the framework of the working tour, the Vietnamese delegation had meetings with a number of French officers.
During the meetings, the two sides agreed that the defence cooperation between Vietnam and France has been strongly promoted and achieved many positive results.
They pledged to further foster the bilateral defence in an effective and substantive manner, focusing on the fields of training, military medicine and UN peacekeeping.
On the occasion, Lieut. Gen. Nghia invited representatives from the French Ministry of Armed Forces, and defence businesses of France to join the first Vietnam International Defence Expo 2022 which is scheduled to take place in December this year./.