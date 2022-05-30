Vietnam attends Int’l Food and Culture Bazaar in Brazil
Vietnam was among exhibitors at the International Food and Culture Bazaar held at the Brasilia Art Museum (MAB) in Brazil last weekend, showcasing Vietnamese handicrafts and traditional cuisine.
Vietnamese handicrafts are on display at the International Food and Culture Bazaar held at the Brasilia Art Museum (MAB) in Brazil last weekend. (Photo: baoquocte.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam was among exhibitors at the International Food and Culture Bazaar held at the Brasilia Art Museum (MAB) in Brazil last weekend, showcasing Vietnamese handicrafts and traditional cuisine.
Featuring 45 booths run by exhibitors from 35 countries across the globe, the bazaar aimed to raise fund for three charitable organisations that support the homeless and impoverished women in Brasilia. It attracted more than 3,000 visitors, including many from other South American countries.
On display at the Vietnamese booths were creative handicraft products from Vietnam, including lacquered and mother of pearl inlay coconut bowls, embroidered “non la” (conical hat), and silk scarves.
There were also Vietnamese traditional food and drinks, such as fried spring rolls, banana cakes and iced tea, alongside various books, magazines and photos introducing life, nature and people of Vietnam./.