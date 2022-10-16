Business PM underlines banking system's role as arteries of economy Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said the banking system plays the role as arteries of the economy while addressing a meeting with chairpersons and CEOs of commercial banks in Hanoi on October 16.

Business Standard Chartered raises Vietnam’s 2022 GDP growth forecast to 7.5% Standard Chartered Bank has raised its Vietnam GDP growth forecast for 2022 to 7.5% from the previous 6.7% and for 2023 to 7.2% from 7.0% to reflect robust Q3 growth of 13.7% year-on-year. The last quarter 2022 growth is anticipated at 4.0%.

Business Tra fish exports to ASEAN growing strongly Tra fish exports to member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have been rising sharply, and this market is forecast to surpass the European Union in terms of catfish imports from Vietnam in the near future, the Cong Thuong (Industry & Trade) newspaper reported.