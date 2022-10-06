Vietnam attends int’l inter-party conference on sustainable development
A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) attended virtually an international inter-party conference on ecological security and sustainable development held by the United Russia party in Sakhalinsk city on October 6.
The Vietnamese delegation attends the international inter-party conference via videoconference on October 6. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) attended virtually an international inter-party conference on ecological security and sustainable development held by the United Russia party in Sakhalinsk city on October 6.
The hybrid event saw the presence of Chairman of the United Russia party and Vice Chairman of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev, President of the Cambodian People’s Party and Prime Minister of Cambodia Hun Sen, along with leaders of the ruling parties in some Asian-Pacific countries.
In his speech, Le Hoai Trung, member of the CPV Central Committee and Chairman of the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations, highlighted the main content of Vietnam’s sustainable development policy.
He affirmed that the sustainable development policy of Vietnam both reflects common positive trends in the world and appropriately applies them in a way that takes into account the country’s conditions, with the consistent goal of socialism, rich people, and a strong, democratic, equitable, and civilised nation.
The official also suggested some orientations for strengthening cooperation among political parties, as well as international cooperation for the sake of sustainable development and ecological security.
At the event, participants shared the view that cooperation among political parties plays an increasingly important role in promoting the settlement of global issues, making policies, identifying risks and challenges, and devising general solutions to risks and challenges in terms of ecological security to serve sustainable development around the world and in each country.
They held that political parties should engage more actively in resolving urgent issues in bilateral and multilateral cooperation in different areas.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi directly took part in the conference, held on October 6 - 7./.