World Cambodian media highlight positive changes in lives of Khmer ethnic minority in Vietnam Prestigious press agencies of Cambodia such as the Agence Kampuchea Presse (AKP), Koh Santepheap, and DAP-News on June 3 published articles, spotlighting changes in the material and spiritual lives, as well as the conservation and promotion of the traditional culture of Khmer ethnic minority people in Vietnam.

World Vietnam jumps up COVID-19 recovery index: Nikkei Asia Vietnam and the Philippines showed their best performances in the COVID-19 Recovery Index for May announced by Nikkei Asia on June 3 as both managed to ease restrictions while keeping infections low.

World Diplomat proposes ways to beef up India – ASEAN relations Vietnamese Ambassador to India Pham Sanh Chau has attended workshops themed “Act East through North East” and “Natural Allies in Development and Interdependence” held recently by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs and the Government of Assam State.