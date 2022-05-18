Participants at the workshop (Photo: VNA)

Algiers (VNA) – Representatives of the Vietnamese Embassy in Algeria joined an international workshop on friends of Algeria’s revolution on May 17 -18 in Algiers.



Jointly organised by the Ministry of War Veterans and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Committee of Algerians abroad, the event gathered hundreds of delegates from the Algerian government, historical witnesses of the Algerian revolution of various nationalities, and foreign researchers.



Vietnam was one of the first countries to recognise the provisional government of Algeria (September 26, 1958), four years before the North African country actually gained independence.



Participants discussed topics related to human values, the charters of the Algerian revolution and its role in strengthening relations with countries around the world.



On the sidelines of the event, exhibitions are being arranged to introduce historical books and photos on friends of the Algerian revolution./.