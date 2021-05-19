Politics Ho Chi Minh era - most brilliant era in Vietnam’s history President Ho Chi Minh was a great leader, a national hero who devoted all his life to national independence and freedom and happiness of the people while tirelessly striving for peace and progress in the world.

Society Quang Tri presents medical supplies to help Lao localities fight COVID-19 Authorities in the central province of Quang Tri on May 18 presented medical supplies to three districts in Salavan and Savannakhet provinces of Laos to support their COVID-19 prevention and control.

Society Greetings extended to Buddhists in HCM City on Buddha’s birthday Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City's Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen led a delegation to visit a number of Buddhist worship facilities in the city to extend congratulations to Buddhist dignitaries and followers on the occasion of the Buddha's 2565th birthday.

Society Huge bomb safely deactivated in Quang Tri Sappers with the Military High Command in the central province of Quang Tri on May 18 successfully deactivated and removed a huge bomb left over from wartime that was found in the Thach Han River.