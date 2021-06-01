Politics Vietnam, Argentina seek ways to strengthen bilateral ties Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung and his Argentine counterpart Pablo Anselmo Tettamanti on May 31 discussed measures to strengthen bilateral relations and exchanged views on issues of shared concern.

Politics Deputy PM Dam asks for preventing pandemic from spreading to safe areas Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has asked authorities and relevant forces to work hard to prevent COVID-19 in lockdown areas in the northern provinces of Bac Ninh and Bac Giang from spreading to safe areas or adjacent localities.

Politics Vietnamese President sends letter to US counterpart Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on May 30 sent a letter to his US counterpart Joe Biden to discuss bilateral relations, especially the enhancement of cooperation in coping with the COVID-19 pandemic.