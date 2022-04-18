Vietnam attends meeting of ASEAN Connectivity Coordinating Committee
Ambassador Nguyen Hai Bang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to ASEAN, on April 18 attended the first meeting of the ASEAN Connectivity Coordinating Committee (ACCC) this year at the ASEAN Headquarters in Jakarta, Indonesia.
The participants highly valued the progress being made in the implementation of five strategic areas: sustainable infrastructure, digital innovation, seamless logistics, regulatory excellence and people mobility, as well as 14 out of 15 initiatives of the Master Plan on ASEAN Connectivity 2025 (MPAC 2025).
They shared the view that projects and activities within the master plan have significantly contributed to implementing the ASEAN Comprehensive Recovery Framework and building the ASEAN Community’s Post-2025 Vision.
The meeting also looked into preparations for the fourth annual report on the progress of MPAC 2025 and the 13th ASEAN Connectivity Symposium later this year.
ASEAN plans to mobilise resources and the support of partners to push ahead with projects in strategic areas.
The delegates emphasised the significance of promoting information from MPAC 2025, and boosting its communication strategy this year.
The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) comprises 10 member countries, namely Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Laos, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam./.