Vietnam attends meeting of ASEAN Connectivity Coordinating Committee
Ambassador Nguyen Hai Bang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to ASEAN, attended the second meeting in 2022 of the ASEAN Connectivity Coordinating Committee (ACCC) in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia, on July 6.
Ambassador Nguyen Hai Bang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to ASEAN (Photo: https://baoquocte.vn/)
The meeting acknowledged the positive progress in implementing all the five strategic areas and 14 out of the 15 initiatives of the Master Plan on ASEAN Connectivity 2025 (MPAC 2025).
Participants discussed the preparation for the fourth annual report on the progress of MPAC 2025, the organisation of the four meetings of ACCC in September 2022 in Cambodia.
In the coming time, ASEAN will focus on mobilising resources and the support of partners to promote projects in strategic areas.
Participants underlined the need to continue strengthening the information promotion and dissemination about the content and benefits of MPAC 2025, and its communication strategy in the second half of 2022.
They also agreed on the necessity to encourage the synchronous participation of ASEAN's specialized agencies in implementing MPAC 2025 projects, strengthen coordination mechanism in performing the MPAC 2025 with initiatives to connect the region and partner countries of ASEAN.
The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) groups 10 member countries, namely Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Laos, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam./.