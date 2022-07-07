World Malaysia promotes exports through e-commerce Malaysia External Trade Development Corp (Matrade) has enhanced guidelines for its eTrade programme for Malaysian micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), effective July 1, aiming to boost exports through cross-border e-commerce marketplaces.

ASEAN ASEAN+3 region to see 4.3% growth this year: AMRO The ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office (AMRO) forecasts a 4.3% growth for the ASEAN+3 (Association of Southeast Asian Nations plus China, Japan, and the Republic of Korea) region this year, slightly lower than its previous forecast.

ASEAN Laos promotes construction of Laos - Vietnam railway’s section The Lao government has “green-lighted” a feasibility study on a railway route connecting the Vientiane capital with Thakhek in central Khammouane province, part of the Laos-Vietnam Railway Project (LVRP).

ASEAN RoK attaches importance to relations with ASEAN The Republic of Korea (RoK) affirmed the importance it attaches to relations with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) during the 26th ASEAN-RoK dialogue in Seoul on July 1.