Yaounde (VNA) – A Vietnamese delegation led by Ambassador to France and Representative of the State President to the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) Dinh Toan Thang attended the 44th session of the Ministerial Conference of La Francophonie (CMF 44) in Yaounde, the capital city of Cameroon, from November 4-5.

Themed “Good Governance: A Guarantee of Political, Economic and Cultural Stability for Francophone Citizens”, the event drew the presence of nearly 300 delegates representing around 70 delegations from 88 French-speaking member states and governments.

At the event, Vietnam, along with other countries, underlined the importance of multilateral cooperation within the framework of the OIF for peace, stability and sustainable development in the French-speaking community.

In his speech, Ambassador Thang affirmed Vietnam's support and high appreciation for the role of the OIF and the OIF Secretary-General in working with member countries to find solutions to current crises and challenges, particularly in addressing instability and poverty in Francophone African countries.

He also supported the collective effort to turn the French-speaking world into a space of peace and stability, promote democracy, security, human rights, and prosperity. He expressed backing for the continued implementation of the 2020-2025 Francophone Economic Cooperation Strategy, the 2022-2026 Francophone Digital Strategy, the "French language for women" initiative, and various areas of cooperation.

The diplomat also called on the OIF to continue paying attention to the situation in the East Sea.

The CMF 44 adopted 20 cooperation programmes of the OIF for the 2024-2027 period, focusing on culture-education, democracy and governance and sustainable development, with a special priority given to the interests of women and youths.

They also approved the Yaoundé Resolution which highlights the OIF’s commitments to its fundamental values, including peace, democracy, rule-of-law State, French language, linguistic and cultural diversity, sustainable development to eradicate poverty, protect the environment and respond to climate change.

The conference concluded with the handover of CMF chairmanship from Tunisia to France where the 19th Francophonie Summit will take place in Villers Cotterêts on October 4-5, 2024./.



