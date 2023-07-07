Deputy Foreign Minister Do Hung Viet (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A Vietnamese delegation led by Vietnamese Deputy Foreign Minister Do Hung Viet attended the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Foreign Ministers' Meeting on July 5-6, in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan.

Entitled “Non-Aligned Movement: united and steadfast in confronting emerging challenges", the event drew the participation of more than 80 representatives of NAM member countries, regional and international organisations which are observers of the movement.



The conference focused on exchanging and approving the final document of NAM ministers on important regional and international issues, as well as the preparation for the 19th NAM Summit to be held in Kampala, Uganda in January 2024.

In his remarks at the meeting, the Vietnamese official affirmed the historical role of NAM in the cause of national liberation and in ending colonialism in the context of the Cold War.

Now as the world is divided by geopolitical competition, division and confrontation, it is necessary for NAM to uphold its fundamental values and principles, and resolutely fight against manifestations of power politics, forms of unilateral coercion against its member countries and stay united to solve global challenges, Viet went on.



He pointed out that small and medium countries, like NAM member countries, need to be autonomous in diplomatic, political and economic strategies and policies.

"Vietnam persists in the foreign policy of independence and self-reliance to maximise national interests," the deputy FM noted.

On this occasion, Viet updated participants on the situation in the East Sea and called on NAM member countries to support the position of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on this issue.

On the sidelines of the event, he held bilateral meetings with heads of delegations from Cuba, Ethiopia, Maldives, Yemen and Nepal. He also met with his counterpart from Azerbaijan to promote measures to boost bilateral cooperation, consultation and mutual support at the United Nations and other multilateral forums./.