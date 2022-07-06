Premiere Vision is the largest and most prestigious fair of the textile and fashion industry in France, attracting more than 60,000 visitors and 1,200 international exhibitors . (Photo: VNA)

Paris (VNA) – More than 10 Vietnamese outstanding enterprises have attended the Premiere Vision 2022, an essential event for the entire textile industry, which is taking place from July 5-7 at Paris-Nord Villepinte Exhibition Centre in Paris, France.



Addressing the opening of the Vietnamese display at the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang said the participation of Vietnamese businesses in this fair is extremely meaningful, reflecting the businesses' desire to promote cooperation with France and other countries, in the context that the two governments are resuming trade relations with the world following severe impacts by the COVID-19 pandemic.



According to the ambassador, the Vietnam - EU Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) which took effect in August 2020 is an important legal foundation for Vietnamese enterprises in general and of textile ones in particular in conquering the French and EU markets in the coming time.





Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang (the fourth from the left) visits a Vietnamese booth at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Truong Van Cam, vice chairman of the Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association (VITAS), said with over three million workers, Vietnam's textile and garment industry is one of the key export industries and has achieved strong growth in recent years with total turnover of over 40 billion USD per year.



He attributed the achievement to the trade promotion activities and active participation of the industry in trade fairs and exhibitions in many countries, along with the adoption of a variety of solutions



Although the EU is a large and potential market, it is a choosy one, Cam said, adding that attending such events as Premier Vision 2022 will help businesses understand the demand and tastes of European customers.



For his part, the executive director of the French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Vietnam, Adam Koulaksezian, said joining the fair offers an opportunity for Vietnamese businesses to introduce their products as the world is currently facing supply difficulties after two years of stagnation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Premiere Vision is the largest and most prestigious fair of the textile and fashion industry in France, attracting more than 60,000 visitors and 1,200 international exhibitors in five major divisions namely casual wear, office and sports fashion, jeanswear and jacket./.