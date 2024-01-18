Politics Vietnamese, Chinese leaders exchange greetings on anniversary of diplomatic ties General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong and President Vo Van Thuong have exchanged messages of congratulations with General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping on the occasion of the 74th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries (January 18, 1950 - 2024).

Politics Prime Minister arrives in Budapest, starting official visit to Hungary Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, his spouse, and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam arrived in Budapest on January 18 afternoon (local time), beginning an official visit to Hungary from January 18-20 at the invitation of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Politics State leader calls for more good deeds in society President Vo Van Thuong had a meeting with 50 delegates representing over 2,000 persons featured in “Viec tu te” (Good deeds), a TV show of Vietnam Television (VTV), in Hanoi on January 18.

Politics Politics academy seeks cooperation with Dutch training, research institutions The Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) wishes to cooperate with leading educational and training institutions or policy consulting research institutes of the Netherlands on leadership science, governance and public policy in the coming time, Director of HCMA Nguyen Xuan Thang told Dutch Ambassador to Vietnam Kees van Baar during a reception in Hanoi on January 18.