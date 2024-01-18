Vietnam attends preparatory meeting for 19th NAM Summit
Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations, attended a ministerial-level meeting in Kampala capital of Uganda on January 17 - 18 to prepare for the 19th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).
The meeting was attended by nearly 80 delegations from NAM member countries, along with many countries and regional and international organisations as observers of NAM.
It completed the negotiation on the final draft document to be submitted to leaders for approval at the summit.
The draft recognises the results on the East Sea issue of the recent ASEAN foreign ministers’ meetings, especially the event held in July 2023, and calls on all the parties concerned to exercise self-restraint, resolve all sovereignty and territorial disputes in the East Sea by peaceful means, and not use or threaten to use force.
It also emphasises member countries’ commitment to multilateralism, highlights the compliance with and the promotion of the implementation of international law and the UN Charter, and points out the urgent need to reform the multilateral system amid a new international context with many non-traditional security challenges emerging, especially to reform the UN, the international economic system, and the work methodology of NAM, to further bring into play their role and voice in global processes for the sake of peace, security, and sustainable development.
The draft document also reflects the deep concern over the worsening situation in Palestine and, especially, the serious humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.
The 19th NAM Summit is scheduled to take place in Kampala on January 19 - 20. The Vietnamese delegation, led by Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan, will attend the event./.