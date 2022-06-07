Politics ☀ Morning digest on June 7 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics HCM City leader hails ILO support in labour affairs Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc highly appreciated the International Labour Organisation (ILO)’s support for the southern city in labour affairs during a meeting with newly-appointed country director Ingrid Christensen on June 6.

Politics Legislators look into expressway projects The investment plans of some expressway projects were debated at the third sitting of the 15th National Assembly on June 6.

Politics Hanoi leader, health minister expelled from Party for violations The Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) on June 6 decided to expel its members Chu Ngoc Anh, Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee, and Nguyen Thanh Long, Health Minister, from the Party.