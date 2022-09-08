Delegates at the event pose for a group photo. (Source: VNA)

The forum's Cyber Working Group saw the participation of defence officers and experts from 43 countries, and representative from regional and international organisations.On this occasion, Chien had a bilateral meeting with Japanese Deputy Minister of Defence Masami Oka, during which the two sides agreed on cooperation contents to strengthen the defence ties in a more pragmatic and effective manner.Chien invited leaders of the Japanese Defence Ministry to attend the Vietnam International Defence Expo 2022, scheduled to take place in Hanoi in December./.