Seoul (VNA) – A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam attended the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP)’s workshop with the theme of developing politics in Asia via political parties, which was held in Seoul, the Republic of Korea, from September 28-30.

Attending the event were 22 political parties from 13 Asian countries and several observer delegations from parties, regional and international organisations, and diplomatic corps in Seoul.

The workshop looked to enhance cooperation among political parties for the sake of peace, security, prosperity and development in the region and the world.

Participants adopted the Seoul Declaration, affirming the importance of promoting cooperation and coordination among political parties in Asia in future political development in the region and emphasising the roles of political parties in the political arena and in promoting democracy.

The Vietnamese delegation delivered a speech at a discussion on the role of political parties in promoting democracy.

On the sidelines of the event, they held meetings with political parties to discuss ways to boosting ties in the near future.

ICAPP was founded in September 2000 to cultivate cooperation among Asian political parties./.