Companies participating in Singapore Airshow introduced their most advanced commercial and military aircraft products.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the event took place with about 70 fewer exhibitors. However, Singapore Airshow 2020 offers many opportunities for exchange and boosting business between the world's leading defense companies and potential customers in the region.

It is expected to attract the participation of as many as 40,000 clients. The event will run until Feb.16 at the Changi Exhibition Centre./.

VNA