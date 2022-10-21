Sci-Tech OV scientist in France helps promote sustainable rice cultivation in Mekong Delta Dr. Le Toan Thuy, an overseas Vietnamese scientist in France, has joined projects to help Vietnamese managers and farmers effectively develop rice cultivation models in the Mekong Delta region.

Sci-Tech Techfest Mekong 2022 kicks off The startup festival in the Mekong Delta region (Techfest Mekong 2022), themed Khat Vong Vung Dat Chin Rong (Aspiration of the land of nine dragons), opened in Can Tho city on October 19.

Sci-Tech First Vietnam Blockchain Summit opens The Vietnam Blockchain Summit 2022 officially opened in Hanoi on October 19.

Sci-Tech Mechanisms needed for enterprises to join national science-technology programmes Mechanisms are needed for businesses to strongly participate in national science and technology programmes together with state research institutions, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has said.