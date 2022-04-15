Culture - Sports Ball with signatures of Vietnamese male players presented to Japanese PM On behalf of the Vietnamese men’s national football team, Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Vu Hong Nam on April 15 handed over a ball with the footballers’ signatures to Takehiro Kano, head of the Southeast Asia and Southwest Asia Department under the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to convey it to Prime Minister Kishida Fumio.

Culture - Sports Volunteers ready for SEA Games 31: organiser Some 3,000 volunteers serving the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) have completed training, a representative of the organising board for the regional sporting event said on April 15.

Culture - Sports Vietnam to select participants in ASEAN youth photo contest The Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) will select five entries to represent Vietnam at an ASEAN youth photo competition whose theme spotlighting solidarity for mutual interest.