Vietnam attends Southeast Games Federation Council meeting
At the event. (Photo: Phnompenhpost.com)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam joined other members of the Southeast Games Federation (SEAGF) Council at a meeting in Cambodia recently.
Hosted by the Cambodian SEA Games Organising Committee (CAMSOC), the meeting focused on updates regarding preparations for the 31st SEA Games in Vietnam.
It also looked at preparations for the 32nd and 33rd SEA Games in Cambodia and Thailand, and information related to the hosting of the 34th and 35th events.
In its report on preparations for the SEA Games 31, the Vietnamese side said the event will take place on May 12 – 23 in 12 northern localities, namely Hanoi, Bac Ninh, Hai Duong, Hai Phong, Quang Ninh, Ha Nam, Nam Dinh, Ninh Binh, Hoa Binh, Vinh Phuc, Phu Tho and Bac Giang.
This year’s games in Vietnam will features 40 sports across 525 categories, and is expected to attract 10,000 participants.
Representatives from CAMSOC provided updates on the SEA Games 32, which is scheduled to take place in Phnom Penh, Siem Reap, Sihanoukville, Kampot and Kep from May 5-17, 2023.
Mewnwhile, the Thai delegation recommended Bangkok and Chonburi as the two host cities for the SEA Games 33 in November and December 2025.
The next SEAGF Council meeting is slated for May 12, this year./.