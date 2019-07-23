Vietnamese delegation at the event (Photo: VNA)

New York (VNA) – Deputy Auditor General Vu Van Hoa has said the Vietnamese Government is working to add sustainable development into the country’s socio-economic development strategies and plans, and rally resources to achieve the United Nations sustainable development goals (SDGs).



Hoa made the statement at the Supreme Audit Institutions (SAI) Leadership and Stakeholders meeting in New York on July 22.



In his speech, he said Vietnam pays attention to fine-tuning State laws and policies on sustainable development and completing action plans and specific tasks to meet SDGs to 2030 during 2017-2020.



At the same time, the country raises public awareness of the effort via all-level training curricula.



From 2021-2030, Vietnam will effectively tap domestic and foreign resources to realise SDGs, develop high-quality workforce, adopt modern technology, especially those used for environment and energy, he said.



Hoa expressed his wish to enhance bilateral and multilateral cooperation with supreme audit offices globally in auditing issues regarding sustainable development.



During the two-day event on July 22-23, participants share experience in auditing SGDs implementation, discuss challenges and lessons in the regard.



Co-hosted by the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UNDESA) and the INTOSAI Development Initiative (IDI), the event attracted 150 leaders and representatives from supreme audit offices and the International Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions ((INTOSAI), among others.-VNA