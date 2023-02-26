Vietnam attends Venezuela's traditional carnival
Vietnamese and Venezueland artists at the event (Photo: baoquocte.vn)Buenos Aires (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in Venezuela and the Venezuela – Vietnam Friendship Association (CAVV) have joined Venezuela's tradition carnival in the capital city of Caracas.
They brought to the event traditional Vietnamese dances, helping Venezuelan people better understand the culture, country and people of Vietnam, thus bringing the image of the Southeast Asian nation closer to the Venezuelan people.
Addressing the event, Mayor of Caracas Carmen Teresa Melendez Rivas said the carnival is the most important and largest traditional cultural event of Venezuela.
This year, Caracas is honoured to see the participation of many traditional friends, including Vietnam./.