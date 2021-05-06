Politics State President holds working session with Cu Chi, Hoc Mon districts in HCM City State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc joined other candidates for the upcoming elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and People’s Councils in Ho Chi Minh City at a conference reviewing the socio-economic-cultural situation and national defence-security in HCM City's outlying districts of Cu Chi and Hoc Mon on May 6.

Politics Deputy PM Pham Binh Minh meets voters in Ba Ria-Vung Tau Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh and candidates vying for election as a deputy for the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau at the 15th National Assembly met with voters in Vung Tau city on May 6.

Politics Vietnam always treasures special ties with Cuba: Party chief Vietnam always attaches much importance to and wants to deepen its special friendship with Cuba, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong has said.

Politics Vietnam sends condolences to Mexico over subway overpass collapse President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on May 5 sent a message of condolences to his Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador over the deadly metro train line collapse.