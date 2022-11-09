The Vietnamese pavilion covers 250 square meters, spreading the message “Live fully in Vietnam” to the event. This year, Vietnam focuses on popularizing sea tourism and the country’s nature, culture and cities among European travelers, especially those from the UK.

Various activities have been held by the Vietnamese representatives during the event. Among other are those to connect with international partners, art performances and the introduction of the Vietnam National Tourism Year 2023, which is themed “Binh Thuan: Green Tourism”.

The World Travel Market 2022 draws about 5,000 businesses from 182 countries, and is expected to attract some 51,000 visitors./.

VNA