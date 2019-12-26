Vietnam – attractive destination for investment: Thai newspaper
Vietnam is one of the best growing economies in the Southeast Asian region and the country has become an attractive destination for investment from all over the globe, according to an article recently posted on the Bangkok Post.
Vietnam has maintained a gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate of more than 6 percent since 2000. (Illustrative image. Source: VNA)
Vietnam has maintained a gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate of more than 6 percent since 2000, the article said.
The country granted investment licenses to about 1,720 projects in the first six months of 2019. The economy expanded by over 7 percent in 2018, the highest level in the past 10 years.
The government of Vietnam has put in a lot of effort into making the country a good host for incoming investment and companies, according to the article.
Vietnam has also attracted particular interest from Australia in recent times, especially after the visit of Prime Minister Scott Morrison to the Southeast Asian country in August 2019, the article said./.