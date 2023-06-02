Vietnam – attractive destination for Italian firms: forum
Raffaele Cattaneo, deputy minister in charge of international relations of Italy’s Lombardia region, called Vietnam a “diamond” of Asia and an attractive destination for Lombardia enterprises while speaking at a recent business and investment forum in Milan.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy Duong Hai Hung speaks at the forum. (Photo: VNA)
Lombardia’s export revenue to the Southeast Asian nation last year reached 2.5 billion USD, accounting for nearly 40% of the total trade value between the two countries, Cattaneo told the forum.
He noted that Vietnam’s renewable energy development strategy will offer golden opportunities to Lombardia firms.
The forum on Vietnam- Lombardia business and investment cooperation was held on May 31 by the Vietnamese Embassy in Italy in coordination with the Italian region and the Italy-Vietnam Chamber of Commerce (CCIV) as part of activities marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries, bringing together representatives from more than 100 businesses in Lombardia.
In his remarks, Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy Duong Hai Hung briefed the participants on potential, strengths and dynamic development of the Vietnamese economy, and expressed his hope that Vietnam will be a priority in Lombardia’s process of internationalisation, trade and investment promotion, and technical transfer, making itself a model of economic cooperation with Vietnam.
The embassy stands ready to help Italian firms seek cooperation opportunities in Vietnam, he pledged.
Lombardia’s Vice President Marco Alparone, who is also councilor for budget and finance of the region, stressed the close friendship between Lombardia and Vietnam, saying the two sides should consolidate and promote the relations in different spheres, with economic cooperation playing the key role.
Lombardia has strengths in industrial production, agricultural processing, energy, finance, banking and services, which would satisfy Vietnam’s increasing demand during its cause of industrialisation and modernisation, he said.
During his stay in Lombardia, the Vietnamese ambassador made field trips to some groups and businesses like Copan Spa, Chateaux D’Ax and Exetra Spa, aiming to promote cooperation projects with Vietnam in the time ahead.
He also attended the inaugural ceremony of the new headquarters of the CCIV in Milan./.