Business Extension of circular on debt rescheduling unneccessary: insiders The expiration of Circular 14 on debt rescheduling and interest rates reduction in late June is likely to expose banks to higher levels of non-performing loans (NPLs), yet insiders say it is unnecessary to extend it.

Business Vietjet to operate more Rolls-Royce Trent-700 powered A330s Vietjet and Rolls-Royce have inked a 400 million USD contract to provide the Trent 700 engines and TotalCare®, Rolls-Royce’s technical and maintenance engine services, to power up to 10 A330 aircraft.

Business Official highlights building of grassroots-level Party organisations Hanoi’s retail sales of goods and services in the first half of this year reached 336 trillion VND (14.35 billion USD), up 16.5% year-on-year, tied to local retail sales promotional programmes and supply chain adjustments.

Business Import-export turnover surpasses 400-billion-USD mark Vietnam’s total import-export value topped 403 billion USD as of July 15, with a trade deficit of around 1 billion USD.