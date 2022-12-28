Vietnam attracts 22.72 billion USD in FDI in 2022
Vietnam attracted a total of 27.72 billion USD in foreign direct investment as of December 20, equal to 89% of the figure of the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.
