Business Infographic Garment- textile sector hits export target The garment-textile industry enjoyed a rosy year in 2022 despite formidable challenges, as its export revenue hit the set target of 44 billion USD, up 8.8% year-on-year.

Business Infographic Mergers and acquisitions in Vietnam Investors from the US, the Republic of Korea (RoK), and Singapore are looking for more potential merger and acquisition (M&A) opportunities in Vietnam, pinning high hopes on the long-term growth prospects of the market.

Business Infographic Latin America: Promising export market for Vietnam In the first 10 months of 2022, the total two-way turnover between Vietnam and Latin American countries reached 18.7 billion USD, up 10.5%. Of which, Vietnam's exports to Latin America reached 10.2 billion USD, up 5.3%.