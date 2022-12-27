Vietnam attracts 22.72 billion USD in FDI this year
Vietnam attracted a total of 27.72 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) as of December 20, equal to 89% of the figure of the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.
Specifically, there were 2,036 newly-registered FDI projects worth 12.45 billion USD, up 17.1% year-on-year in the number of projects, but down 18.4% in value.
Meanwhile, 1,107 projects had their capital adjusted, with a total amount of 10.12 billion USD, up 12.4% and 12.2% year-on-year, respectively.
There were also 3,566 capital contributions and share purchases with a total amount of 5.15 billion USD, down 6.1% and 25.2%, respectively.
Among 108 nations and territories pouring capital into Vietnam this year, Singapore ranked first with 6.46 billion USD. It was followed by the Republic of Korea (4.88 billion USD), and Japan (4.78 billion USD).
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Also in 2022, Vietnam’s outbound investment, including both newly-registered and adjusted capital, reached nearly 534 million USD.
Of the total, there were 109 new projects valued at 426.6 million USD, up 78.7% year-on-year in the number of projects, and 4.3% in value.
Vietnamese investors poured capital into 29 nations and territories, with Singapore ranking first with 79.5 million USD./.