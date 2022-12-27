There were more than 2,000 newly-registered FDI projects worth over 12.4 billion USD, up more than 17% year-on-year in the number of projects, but down 18.4% in value.

Meanwhile, over 1,100 projects had their capital adjusted, with a total amount of over 10 billion USD.

There were also 3,566 capital contributions and share purchases with a total amount of 5.15 billion USD, down over 6% and 25%, respectively.

Among 108 nations and territories pouring capital into Vietnam this year, Singapore ranked first with 6.46 billion USD. It was followed by the Republic of Korea, and Japan./.

VNA