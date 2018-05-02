Illustrative photo (Photo: VNA)

- Vietnam attracted 8.06 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first four months of 2018, equivalent to 76.1 percent of the figure in the same period last year, according to the National Statistics Office.As of April 20, 2018, the country had 883 newly-licensed FDI projects, with total registered capital of 3.55 billion USD and 303 projects registering to increase their capital by 2.24 billion USD.In the first four months of this year, foreign investors contributed capital and bought shares worth 2.26 billion USD, a year-on-year surge of 67 percent.FDI projects in Vietnam disbursed 5.1 billion USD during the first four months, a year-on-year increase of 6.3 percent, said the Ministry of Planning and Investment’s Foreign Investment Agency (FIA).The FIA said foreign investors have invested in 17 industries and fields during January and April. Of this, the manufacturing and processing sector attracted the largest amount of FDI, with total registered capital of 4.52 billion USD, accounting for 56.1 percent of the total investment.The real estate sector ranked the second in terms of FDI attraction, with total investment capital of 807.5 million USD, accounting for 10 percent of the total. In the third place were the wholesale and retail sector, with total registered capital of 779 million USD, accounting for 9.7 percent of the total.Up to 82 countries and territories invested in Vietnam in the first four months. The Republic of Korea topped the list, with an investment of 2.32 billion USD, accounting for 28.7 percent of the total investment. Japan ranked second, with registered capital of approximately 1.29 billion USD, accounting for 16 percent of the total investment. Singapore stood at the third place, with a registered investment of 808 million USD, accounting for 10 percent of the total.HCM City attracted the largest volume of FDI, with a total registered capital of 1.92 billion USD, accounting for 23.8 percent of the total investment. The northern port city of Hai Phong ranked second, with registered capital of 1.03 billion USD, accounting for 12.8 percent of the total. The capital city of Hanoi ranked third, with registered capital of 746 million USD, accounting for 9.25 percent of the total.-VNA