Vietnam attracts 8.55 billion USD of FDI in Q1
Foreign investors’ capital into Vietnam has totaled 8.55 billion USD so far this year, 21% less than the same period last year, according to the Department of Foreign Investment of the Ministry of Planning and Investment.
VNA
Source: VNA
VNA
foreign direct investment FDI Department of Foreign Investment Ministry of Planning and Investment Vietnam Vietnamplus Vietnam News Agency
You should also see
InfographicHanoi prepares four scenarios to ensure supply of goods
The Hanoi Department of Industry and Trade has planned four scenarios to ensure sufficient supply of goods for people in quarantine zones amid epidemic outbreak.
See more
InfographicExport-import value estimated at 74 bln USD
Vietnam's total export-import value in first two months of 2020 was estimated at 74 bln USD.
InfographicEVFTA, EVIPA improve Vietnam’s position in world arena
The European Parliament (EP) on February 12 ratified the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA). The trade pacts help Vietnam enhance its role in the world arena.
InfographicEuropean Parliament ratifies EVFTA and EVIPA
The European Parliament (EP) on February 12 ratified the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA).
InfographicExport-import value estimated at 38,1 bln USD in January
Vietnam's export-import value is estimated to reach 38,1 bln USD in January, according to the General Statistics Office.
InfographicVietnam attracts 5.33 billion in FDI
Vietnam attracted 5.33 billion USD in FDI In January, up 2.8% compared to the same period in 2019.