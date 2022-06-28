Business Vietnam-Mongolia cooperation sees significant potential from agriculture: Ambassador Agriculture holds a great potential to help developing cooperation between Vietnam and Mongolia, Mongolian Ambassador to Vietnam Jigjee Sereejav has said.

Business Hai Phong attracts more foreign direct investment in H1 The northern city of Hai Phong has attracted 755.75 million USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) to local industrial parks (IPs) and economic zones (EZs) in the first half of 2022, raising total FDI there to 22.07 billion USD.

Business Local enterprises lack materials due to China's 'Zero COVID' policy While many exporters and producers had orders for 2022, they are worried about a possible shortage of production materials because of supply disruptions from China.

Business India conglomerate pledges to invest 10 billion USD in Vietnam A joint venture between India’s Adani Group and Vietnam’s Anh Phat Investment Construction & Trading JSC has been approved by authorities of Da Nang to start studying the development of a major seaport in the central city, according to Nhan dan (People) newspaper.