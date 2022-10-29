Vietnam attracts more than 2.35 million foreign tourists in 10 months
Vietnam welcomed over 2.35 million international visitors in the first 10 months of this year, 18.8 times higher than the figure in the same period last year, but still down 83.7% compared with the pre-pandemic level in 2019.
The General Statistics Office (GSO) unveiled on October 29 that the number of foreign visitors in October increased 12.1% from the previous month.
Of the 2.35 million visitors, up to 88.8% travelled by air, 24.9 times higher than the number recorded in the same period last year, the office said.
The tourism sector is working hard to lure more foreign holidaymakers during the peak period until April 2023, with India regarded as a promising market.
According to Google Destination Insights, search volume for airlines to Vietnam from India increased by 400% year on year in early April alone, and continued to increase by over 3,000% a month later. Since the beginning of June, this rate has increased at a stable rate of more than 1,000% compared to the same period last year. The number of searches for accommodation in Vietnam has also tripled since the beginning of April.
The central province of Quang Nam, home to UNESCO-recognised Hoi An ancient city and My Son Sanctuary, will organise a roadshow to promote its tourism in New Delhi in early 2023.
The 2022 Mekong Tourism Forum (MTF), themed “Rebuild Tourism, Rebound with Resilience”, took place successfully in Quang Nam on October 12 with the participation of more than 250 delegates from Vietnam and other Greater Mekong Sub-region (GMS) nations, as well as international tourism organisations.
With the success of the forum, Vietnam showed its commitments to further working together with other members of the Sub-Mekong region to strengthen solidarity and coordination to boost the regional tourism sector in the new context./.