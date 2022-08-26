Business Russian firms expect to expand in Vietnam Russian firms want to navigate more parts of Vietnam, one of the most promising markets in Asia, they said at the Vietbeauty & Cosmobeauté Vietnam 2022 event underway in Ho Chi Minh City.

Business An Giang, Cambodian province seek closer ties in agriculture Governor of the Cambodian province of Champasak Vilayvong Bouddakham is on a visit to An Giang where he seeks to beef up partnership with the Mekong Delta province in multiple fields, particularly agriculture.

Environment High time for Vietnam to end wasteful use of energy: Experts The energy intensity of Vietnam is currently at a much higher level than the world average, and it is high time for the country to end the wasteful use of energy, according to experts.

Environment Energy efficiency awards launched for industry, construction projects An award programme was launched in Hanoi on August 26, seeking to honour energy efficient industrial enterprises, construction works, and products.