Business Infographic Rice export prices on the rise Vietnam’s rice export price grew 9.2% year on year to 532 USD per tonne in the first quarter of 2023, raising the export value of 1.79 million tonnes exported during the period by 30.2% to 952 million USD, according to the General Department of Vietnam Customs.

Business Infographic GDP inches up 3.32% in Q1 Vietnam’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew some 3.32% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2023, according to the General Statistics Office.

Business Infographic Trade cooperation: Bright spot in Vietnam-US relations Trade between Vietnam and the US increased to 123.86 billion USD in 2022 from 6.78 billion USD in 2005. In particular, last year, Vietnam's exports to the US surpassed 100 billion USD for the first time.