Vietnam attracts nearly 8.88 billion USD in FDI in first 4 months
As of April 20, foreign investors had invested nearly 8.88 billion USD in Vietnam, or 82.1% of the figure in the same period of 2022.
VNA
You should also see
Infographic42nd ASEAN Summit - Significant strides for regional development
The 42nd ASEAN Summit, which takes place in Indonesia from May 9-11, is expected to consolidate intra-regional solidarity and enhance ASEAN’s central role in the region.
See more
Infographic(interactive) Six Vietnamese billionaires on Forbes list
The 2023 Forbes World’s Billionaires List includes six Vietnamese nationals.
InfographicRice export prices on the rise
Vietnam’s rice export price grew 9.2% year on year to 532 USD per tonne in the first quarter of 2023, raising the export value of 1.79 million tonnes exported during the period by 30.2% to 952 million USD, according to the General Department of Vietnam Customs.
InfographicGDP inches up 3.32% in Q1
Vietnam’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew some 3.32% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2023, according to the General Statistics Office.
InfographicTrade cooperation: Bright spot in Vietnam-US relations
Trade between Vietnam and the US increased to 123.86 billion USD in 2022 from 6.78 billion USD in 2005. In particular, last year, Vietnam's exports to the US surpassed 100 billion USD for the first time.
InfographicOverview of Vietnam’s economy in Q1
Vietnam’s GDP grew some 3.32% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2023, according to the General Statistics Office of Vietnam (GSO).