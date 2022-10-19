Vietnam attracts over 18.7 billion USD of FDI in nine months
Vietnam attracted more than 18.7 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first nine months of 2022, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.
VNA
VNA
