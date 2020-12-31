The Ministry of Planning and Investment reported that over 19.9 billion USD of the capital had been disbursed, down only 2 percent compared to the same time last year despite impact of COVID-19 pandemic.

Many FDI firms have recovered, maintained and expanded their production, the ministry said.

Notably, 6.4 billion USD of FDI was injected into underway projects, up 10.6 percent compared to the same period of 2019.

In the year, foreign investors focused on 19 sectors, led by processing-manufacturing.

Electricity production and distribution drew 5.1 billion USD, while real estate attracted nearly 4.2 billion USD and retail and wholesale 1.6 billion USD.

In 2020, Vietnam saw the investment coming in from 112 countries and territories./.

