The Ministry of Planning and Investment reported Ho Chi Minh City topped the list of localities nationwide in foreign direct investment attraction. It was followed by Hanoi and southern Binh Duong province.

According to the ministry, in the past time, the foreign direct investment capital flows into Vietnam have still focused on provinces and cities that have many advantages such as favourable infrastructure and stable human resources, administrative reform and dynamism in investment promotion.

Vietnam has not only been an attractive investment destination, with registered foreign direct investment capital in 2023 reaching about 36.6 billion USD, a year-over-year increase of over 32%, but also proactively invested abroad, even in developed economies and in new industries./.

VNA